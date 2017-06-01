Man accused of threatening to detonate bomb on Malaysia Airlines flight appears in Melbourne court

The Sri Lankan man who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb and attempted to enter the cockpit of Kuala Kumpur-bound Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne has appeared in court today.

Flight 128 returned to Australia afte the mentally ill passenger, Manodh Marks, 25, allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb and attempted to enter the cockpit before he was tackled and tied up by passengers.

Marks had been discharged from a Melbourne psychiatric hospital yesterday before buying a ticket on the late-night flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said.

Flight 128 was about 10 minutes into a flight from Melbourne when Marks allegedly walked from his economy seat to the cockpit door clutching an electronic device and threatening to blow up the plane, creating panic among passengers.

Passengers subdued him and tied him up with belts. "At that point, he was essentially trussed up," Ashton told reporters.

Marks, who is in Australia on a student visa while studying to be a chef, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court today charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and making false threats. He faces a potential 10-year prison sentence on each charge.

His lawyer Tess Dunsford told the magistrate Marks suffered from a psychiatric illness and would not apply for bail. He did not enter pleas to the charges.

Marks is due back in court on August 24.

Ashton described the device Marks carried on the plane as an "amplifier-type instrument." Passenger Andrew Leoncelli described it as a Boombox portable music player.

"He was saying: 'I'm going to the blow the f-ing plane up, I'm going to blow the plane up,'" Leoncelli told Australian Broadcasting Corp. "He was agitated, is the best description —100 percent, he was agitated."

He added: "Two or three brave, young Aussies have taken him on and got him to the ground."

Police Superintendent Tony Langdon credited the flight crew with also playing a part in tackling Marks. "We believe that the actions of the passengers and crew were quite heroic," Langdon said.

The Airbus A330-300 carrying 337 passengers returned to the airport about 30 minutes after takeoff.

Passengers were kept on the plane for 90 minutes after landing and the plane was searched for potential bombs at a remote part of the airport, Ashton said. Police wearing body army took Marks off the plane. They have determined he had no "terrorist" links or associates, Ashton said.

The airline said the incident would be investigated.

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews offered government support for the passengers stranded by yesterday's ordeal. "I don't think any of us have a true understanding of the trauma, just how frightening this experience would have been," Andrews said.

Andrews cautioned against governments responding to the drama by banning mentally ill passengers from flying.