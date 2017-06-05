 

Man accused of threatening attack at Costa Rica Ariana Grande concert released

Authorities in Costa Rica say they have released the 22-year-old Colombian man accused of threatening an attack at a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande.

Twenty-two people were killed in a bombing at Grande’s concert in the English city last month.
Costa Rican prosecutors say in a statement that the man was released on parole Sunday night, but is not allowed to leave the country until the investigation ends.

The prosecutor's office says the threat was written in Arabic and posted online using a social media account. Officials have said the man's family name is Caicedo Lopez.

The threat came on the heels of a May 22 bombing at a Grande performance in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Grande's performance in Costa Rica went ahead as scheduled Sunday.

