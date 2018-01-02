 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Man accused of stealing phones from man's hospital bedside after Christmas Day crash that killed wife, daughter

share

Source:

AAP

A man will face a Queensland court charged with stealing two mobile phones from the hospital room of a man who lost his wife and daughter in a horror Christmas Day car crash.

Makayala Tritton, who died in a crash in Brisbane on Christmas Day.

Makayala Tritton, who died in a crash in Brisbane on Christmas Day.

It's alleged the man snuck into the Princess Alexandra Hospital room of Laurie Tritton over the weekend and stole the phones.

Mr Tritton and his daughter Tarmeka are recovering after an out-of-control BMW crashed into their car at Narangba on Brisbane's bayside, killing his wife Karin and youngest daughter Makayla.

The phones, which have since been recovered, are understood to have belonged to Mr Tritton and his wife and contained precious photos of the family.

The 51-year-old man who allegedly snuck into Mr Tritton's room is also accused of stealing the wallet of another patient and going on a spending spree.

He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow, charged with a string of offences including stealing, fraud and possession of a dangerous drug.

The driver of the BMW involved in the fatal Christmas Day crash is due to face Wynnum Magistrates Court on January 15.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

2
Matthew McRae.

Dangerous Wairarapa man wanted by police

3
Makayala Tritton, who died in a crash in Brisbane on Christmas Day.

Man accused of stealing phones from man's hospital bedside after Christmas Day crash that killed wife, daughter


4

Smokers have new reason to kick the habit as tobacco tax increase rings in today

5
Takapuna skyline, North Shore City, New Zealand

Popular Auckland beach closed after sewage spill

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 