Man accused of stealing phones from man's hospital bedside after Christmas Day crash that killed wife, daughter

A man will face a Queensland court charged with stealing two mobile phones from the hospital room of a man who lost his wife and daughter in a horror Christmas Day car crash.

Makayala Tritton, who died in a crash in Brisbane on Christmas Day.

It's alleged the man snuck into the Princess Alexandra Hospital room of Laurie Tritton over the weekend and stole the phones.

Mr Tritton and his daughter Tarmeka are recovering after an out-of-control BMW crashed into their car at Narangba on Brisbane's bayside, killing his wife Karin and youngest daughter Makayla.

The phones, which have since been recovered, are understood to have belonged to Mr Tritton and his wife and contained precious photos of the family.

The 51-year-old man who allegedly snuck into Mr Tritton's room is also accused of stealing the wallet of another patient and going on a spending spree.

He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow, charged with a string of offences including stealing, fraud and possession of a dangerous drug.