Man accused of starting California wildfire held on $1.5 million bail

Associated Press
Police have arrested a man in connection with a Southern California wildfire that has burned 12 cabins and led to some evacuations.

Officials at the Cleveland National Forest say 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark was booked today on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, and one count each of felony threat to terrorise and misdemeanour resisting arrest.

It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

The New Zealanders along with an Australian contingent will be deployed to California and Oregon. Source: US ABC

Clark is being held on a $1.5 million bail and is set to appear in court tomorrow.

He was arrested in connection with the so-called Holy Fire, which has burned more than 15 square kilometres in the Santa Ana Mountains.


, who was booked into Orange County jail in Santa Ana, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Clark was arrested in connection with the so-called Holy Fire, which has burned more than 6 square miles in the Santa Ana Mountains. Clark was booked on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, and one count each of felony threat to terrorize and misdemeanor resisting arrest. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP)
This booking video image released by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark. Source: Associated Press
No bull! Startling footage shows herd of cows chasing suspect, helping cops bring her to justice

Associated Press
A herd of 16 cows helped police officers in Florida corral a fleeing suspect who bailed out of a car and ran through a pasture.

A Seminole County Sheriff's helicopter captured the Sunday night incident on video as the crew gave play-by-play to officers on the ground. 

A crew member offered this nugget to pursuing officers: "If you see a large group of cows, they're literally following her."

The cows eventually ran Jennifer Anne Kaufman into a fence, where police were waiting to arrest her.

An arrest report shows the car Kaufman was in crashed during a police pursuit. A second suspect was captured by a K-9 and arrested.

Kaufman is being held on a $US4,500 bond. Charges against her include resisting an officer and drug possession.

The woman runs from a car through a field, chased by cows to a fence where officers arrest her. Source: Associated Press, Courtesy Seminole County Sheriff's Office
01:09
The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy.

Associated Press
A US appeals court today rejected a former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault and attempted rape convictions.

The three-judge panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal in San Jose ruled today that there was "substantial evidence" that Brock Turner received a fair trial.

In 2016, a jury convicted Turner of sexually assaulting an intoxicated and unconscious woman outside an on-campus fraternity party.

The case got national attention after the victim's powerful statement, which she read in court before Turner was sentenced, was shared widely online.

She recounted the assault, her treatment by investigators and the ordeal of facing questions about her sexual activity and drinking habits. It quickly went viral.

"Instead of taking time to heal, I was taking time to recall the night in excruciating detail, in order to prepare for the attorney's questions that would be invasive, aggressive and designed to steer me off course, to contradict myself, my sister, phrased in ways to manipulate my answers," she wrote. "This was a game of strategy, as if I could be tricked out of my own worth."

The Associated Press doesn't generally identify sexual abuse victims.

Judge Aaron Persky rejected a prosecutor's demand for a lengthy prison term and instead sentenced Turner to six months in jail. He was released from jail in September 2016 after serving three months.

Persky's sentence sparked nationwide outrage by those who felt it too lenient.

Voters recalled Persky in June.

The sentence was not part of the appeal and the judges didn't address it.

Turner filed an appeal in December seeking a new trial, arguing that the evidence presented at his trial didn't support his convictions. The jury convicted him of sexually assaulting an intoxicated victim, sexually assaulting an unconscious victim and attempting to rape her.

Judge Franklin Elia writing for the unanimous panel said there was "substantial evidence" to support conviction of all three charges. 

In particular, the judge pointed out that Turner tried to run from two graduate students who confronted him assaulting the then-22-year-old woman. The judge wrote that the victim was slurring her speech when she left a fraternity party with Turner and the graduate students testified the victim appeared unconscious when they showed up, chased Turner and held him down until police arrived. He denied running when questioned by police.

"He did not explain or defend himself to them," Mr Elia wrote. "And he lied to police about running."

Turner could petition the California Supreme Court to consider his appeal. Turner's attorney Eric Multhaup didn't return a phone call today.

Stanford law professor Michelle Dauber, who led the judge's recall campaign, called on Turner to drop any further appeals.

"The appellate court has now rejected that idea and I think everyone, including Brock Turner, would be better served by accepting the jury's verdict and moving on," she said.

Turner lives outside Dayton, Ohio, with his parents. He is required to register as a sex offender for life.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. Turner, whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Stanford University sparked national outcry, was released from jail after serving half his term. Former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner's lawyer will argue Tuesday, July 24, 2018, that his client didn't get a fair trial during arguments in a California appeals court. A three-judge panel of the California 6th District Court of Appeal is scheduled to listen to arguments in San Jose. (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
Brock Turner. Source: Associated Press
