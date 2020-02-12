Man accused of murdering pair in toolbox dumped in creek blames his 'mates'

A man accused of murdering two drug dealers forced into a toolbox at knifepoint and dumped in a creek says his mates planned the killings and he wanted to set the pair free.

Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru's decomposing bodies were found in a large metal box in February 2016 at Scrubby Creek, south of Brisbane.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering them, saying he was only supposed to be a driver.

"I wanted to pull over and f***in' let them go," he said in a police interview played at his Brisbane Supreme Court trial today.

Tahiata said his friends had planned to follow him and a man named Trent Thrupp in a convoy of six cars but they became separated.

"I was like, c*** there's no one even behind us. Let's let them go, brah. F***, I'm just gonna let them go if you don't.

"He's like, no brah, we can't man, f*** we can't ... otherwise, we're gonna be in the f***in' box next. I was like c***, f*** just let them go," he said.

Tahiata's claim to police came two days after he confessed to killing Mr Breton and Ms Triscaru by himself and a day after he was charged with their murders.

"You know, sitting in these cells, it's made me realise ... I just basically took the rap for everything," he said.

"Thinking about all my family and s***, and of my missus and her family, you know, why would I take the rap for these guys that haven't done anything for me."

Tahiata told detectives the group of mostly men, who he described as his best friends and schoolmates, had called him earlier in the day to help transport the toolbox because "no one knew how to drive manual".

He said the group had originally planned to take the box to a nearby quarry and let Mr Breton and Ms Triscaru walk back but the gates were locked.

"It started getting more hectic ... [someone said] we're just gonna have to cark these guys," he said.

Tahiata said he was told Mr Breton and Ms Triscaru were "snitches" who owed a lot of money.

"It sorta went south from there ... someone was saying they were gonna f***in' just shoot them, throw them off a cliff, or leave them in the toolbox and throw them off a cliff," he said.

Tahiata and Thrupp eventually drove the toolbox to the creek, where he claims Thrupp pushed it into the water while the pair screamed from inside.

"I just stayed in the car, turned my music on ... I, like f***in' hands over the ears, and then Trent done all o' the rest," he said.

"He waited for them to sink ... I could still hear their screams and all of their kicks and s***."