 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Man accused of murdering Australian teenage girl found in barrel a no-show at first court hearing

share

Source:

AAP

The man accused of murdering 16-year-old Brisbane girl Larissa Beilby and leaving her body in a barrel on the back of a ute has not attended his first court hearing.

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby

Source: Nine / Instagram

Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, did not appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today after being charged with murder and interfering with a corpse.

He also faces 16 other charges include possessing weapons and dangerous drugs, dangerous operation of a vehicle and possessing tainted property.

Police allege he killed Larissa sometime after June 15, when she was last seen alive.

The matter has been adjourned for committal in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 3.

Outside court, Sikorsky's lawyer Brendan Ryan indicated his client would fight the murder charge.

Larissa's body was found inside a barrel on the back of a ute that was abandoned on Wednesday at a residential complex at Stapylton on the northern Gold Coast.

Police had sought the vehicle after a man drove it away from a home at Buccan, south of Brisbane, when they attended the property while investigating Larissa's disappearance.

The discovery of the body sparked a manhunt for Sikorsky, who was eventually tracked to a unit on the Sunshine Coast.

After a 28-hour siege, he surrendered without incident on Saturday evening.

Tracy Ann Thomson, 40, from Palmwoods on the Sunshine Coast, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police allege she assisted getting Sikorsky to the unit complex.

Her case was also mentioned in court today and adjourned to September 3.

A 38-year-old man, who is also charged with being an accessory, did not have his matter mentioned in court today.

Police say they are yet to determine Larissa's cause of death and are investigating if anyone else was involved.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car

Murder charge after body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne

2
The Matahina Dam is opened during a rainfall event.

Distraught relatives gather as police investigate two-year-old girl found dead in river

3
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, heads to the basket around Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It's confirmed! LeBron James agrees to $227m deal to join the LA Lakers

17:41
4
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

00:09
5
The 50-metre section of road can be seen dragging down trees with it in Sichuan.

Watch: The terrifying moment a road collapses in China and is caught on video

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, heads to the basket around Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It's confirmed! LeBron James agrees to $227m deal to join the LA Lakers

The NBA superstar has penned a four year deal to reignite the struggling Lakers.

Police car

Murder charge after body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne

The body was found by police last night about 11pm.

Around 200 locals packed into a meeting at the airport.

MP labels Air NZ 'Air Auckland', as Air Chathams prepares to offer up to 36 flights per week

Details of Air Chathams flight are expected to be released later this afternoon.

04:25
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts as the World Cup knockout phase continues.

World Cup Chat: Party like a Russian! Tournament hosts stun Spain in penalty thriller

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts as the World Cup knockout phase continues.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis

'Simon Bridges is wrong' - Kelvin Davis responds after being accused of ignoring inmate forecast before making Waikeria prison down-sizing decision

Corrections Minister says government did take into account fresh prison population forecasts before deciding not to go ahead with super-prison at Waikeria, despite this morning saying he hadn't "personally" seen the forecasts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 