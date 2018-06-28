Man accused of murdering Australian teenage girl found in barrel a no-show at first court hearing

The man accused of murdering 16-year-old Brisbane girl Larissa Beilby and leaving her body in a barrel on the back of a ute has not attended his first court hearing.

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby Source: Nine / Instagram

Zlatko Sikorsky, 34, did not appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today after being charged with murder and interfering with a corpse.

He also faces 16 other charges include possessing weapons and dangerous drugs, dangerous operation of a vehicle and possessing tainted property.

Police allege he killed Larissa sometime after June 15, when she was last seen alive.

The matter has been adjourned for committal in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 3.

Outside court, Sikorsky's lawyer Brendan Ryan indicated his client would fight the murder charge.

Larissa's body was found inside a barrel on the back of a ute that was abandoned on Wednesday at a residential complex at Stapylton on the northern Gold Coast.

Police had sought the vehicle after a man drove it away from a home at Buccan, south of Brisbane, when they attended the property while investigating Larissa's disappearance.

The discovery of the body sparked a manhunt for Sikorsky, who was eventually tracked to a unit on the Sunshine Coast.

After a 28-hour siege, he surrendered without incident on Saturday evening.

Tracy Ann Thomson, 40, from Palmwoods on the Sunshine Coast, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police allege she assisted getting Sikorsky to the unit complex.

Her case was also mentioned in court today and adjourned to September 3.

A 38-year-old man, who is also charged with being an accessory, did not have his matter mentioned in court today.