Man accused of lighting house on fire with two women inside to appear in Brisbane court

Police have charged a man with attempted murder and multiple domestic violence-related offences following a house fire in the northern Brisbane suburb of Wooloowin.

Emergency services were called to a property in Eveleigh Street early on Sunday morning following reports of a house fire.

Two women were in the house at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.

Later on Sunday, a 34-year-old Wooloowin man voluntarily attended Hendra Police Station to assist with investigations.

He has been charged with two counts each of attempted murder and arson (vehicle and house), and one count of contravention of a police protection notice, assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault and wilful damage in relation to earlier incidents at the same address.