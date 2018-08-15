TODAY |

Man accused of killing home invader with samurai sword given bail

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A man accused of murdering a home invader with a samurai sword on a Sydney street has been granted bail, with his parents agreeing to provide almost half a million dollars as security.

Blake Davis, 29, whimpered and shook throughout his NSW Supreme Court hearing yesterday when Justice Stephen Rothman granted him bail on strict conditions including a curfew, daily police reporting, electronic monitoring and $AUD493,000 surety.

The judge said he found it "pathetic" the Crown could not provide any evidence to the court that Davis would commit another murder or serious offence beyond the single charge against him.

Davis and his girlfriend Hannah Quinn, 24, are each charged with the murder of 30-year-old Jett McKee, who was found dead in the middle of a Forest Lodge road in August 2018 with a balaclava and replica pistol nearby.

Samurai sword. Source: istock.com
