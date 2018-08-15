Man accused of killing home invader with samurai sword given bail

A man accused of murdering a home invader with a samurai sword on a Sydney street has been granted bail, with his parents agreeing to provide almost half a million dollars as security.

Blake Davis, 29, whimpered and shook throughout his NSW Supreme Court hearing yesterday when Justice Stephen Rothman granted him bail on strict conditions including a curfew, daily police reporting, electronic monitoring and $AUD493,000 surety.

The judge said he found it "pathetic" the Crown could not provide any evidence to the court that Davis would commit another murder or serious offence beyond the single charge against him.

