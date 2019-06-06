TODAY |

Man accused of killing four people, including Kiwi, in Darwin shooting rampage says sorry in court

AAP
The man accused of the worst mass shooting in the Northern Territory's history has told a Darwin court he is "very sorry about what happened".

Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann, 45, faced Darwin Local Court today for the first time since being charged with murder over Tuesday night's mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of four men, including New Zealand man Rob Courtney.

Hoffmann appeared via video link from prison and also said he wanted to speak to his lawyer Peter Marley as soon as possible before being remanded to appear in court again in September.

The incident Hoffman is accused of carrying out started with reports of a man firing shots at Finnis St at about 8:20pm on June 4 just outside the Darwin CBD, with the four deaths occurring at the nearby Buffalo Club, Gardens Hill Crescent, the Palms Motel and Jolly Street.

Four men were killed and a woman was injured.

The alleged gunman tried to enter the Peter McCauley Centre police station to possibly hand himself in, then phoned a duty superintendent who did a "magnificent job in negotiating with him" before the arrest, Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters.

Hoffman had previously breached parole by breaking curfew, for which he was given a 14-day custodial sentence in late April, Northern Territory Commissioner for Corrections Scott McNairn said.

When Hoffmann was jailed in 2015 his victim Hussain Garling, who was bashed with a baseball bat in front of his infant son, told the court he "needs to be put away for a very long time, because he will do worse to someone next time".

The violence has raised questions about why he was released in January after serving a non-parole period of four years of his six year sentence, given his extensive criminal history.

He was also able to go on a violent rampage for an hour while wearing an electronic tag.

Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said ankle bracelets were not police tactical tools and were related to parole.

Mr McNairn said his department had recommended Hoffmann get parole and he had asked the Parole Board chair to provide a report on him.

"We take reasoned decisions in terms of how we balance risk and those individuals are thoroughly risk assessed before we make any decision," he told reporters.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he had asked for both a report from the Parole Board on both Hoffmann and a review of all people currently on parole and on electronic monitoring.

    Rob Courtney, 52, died in the June 4 incident. Source: 1 NEWS
