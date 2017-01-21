Man accused of horrific Melbourne car attack blames 'illuminati' in court appearance over separate incident

The man who allegedly ploughed a car into crowds, killing six people in Melbourne has gone on a strange court rant blaming "the illuminati" and claiming to have been set up because he holds the key to Freemasons treasure.



Source: 1 NEWS

Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas, 27, appeared via videolink in Melbourne Magistrates' Court today for a mention hearing on charges unrelated to the January attack in Bourke St in the CBD.

He is facing six charges of homicide and 29 counts of attempted murder over the Bourke Street incident in January, when he allegedly drove through the Melbourne CBD also injuring dozens of others.

He claimed to be under extreme stress, controlled by the government, set up and targeted because he held "the key to Freemasons treasure".

Despite attempts by the magistrate and his lawyer to cut him off, Gargasoulas went on, saying the stress had caused him to have a mental breakdown.



"It's not fair I've been controlled by the government," he said.



"All because I hold the key to Freemasons treasure, which is a very prosperous life for all mankind.



"I'm very sad for everything that's happened, but that's due to the illuminati."



Gargasoulas's lawyer said she was waiting for material regarding his fitness to plead.



When Gargasoulas last appeared in court via videolink in April on the unrelated charges, he claimed he was "not guilty" on those counts and that he was "the saviour".