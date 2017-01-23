Man accused of deadly Melbourne car rampage charged with five counts of murder despite refusal to appear in court

The man who allegedly ploughed a car into crowds in Melbourne, killing five people and injuring dozens more, has been charged with counts of murder, despite refusing to appear in court.

Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas, 26, of Windsor, refused to appear in court because he said he was unwell.

The hearing went ahead without him, and he was formally charged with five counts of murder.

He was released from hospital today, and taken to police headquarters with handcuffs on.

Gargasoulas had surgery for a bullet wound to his arm on Saturday and police had to wait for doctors' permission before they could interview him today.

Ten-year-old Thalia Hakin, a three-month-old baby, Jess Mudie, 22, Matthew Si, 33, and a 25-year-old man died in the attack, while a further four remain critically ill.