Man who accidentally mixed with NZ-bound travellers at Brisbane Airport tests positive for Covid-19

A traveller from Papau New Guinea who accidentally accessed a common area of Brisbane Airport yesterday has tested positive for Covid-19.

The man and his travel partner were mistakenly directed to the airport's green departure zone, instead of the red zone for travellers from higher-risk countries.



The pair spent about two hours among passengers of three New Zealand-bound flights.

CCTV footage shows they spent most of that time in Hudson Café, where they had minimal interaction with other people and wore masks appropriately. The footage also shows the table was also cleaned once they left.

However, yesterday, New Zealand's Ministry of Health warned passengers who arrived in the country from Brisbane on three recent flights to monitor their health following the breach.

The three flights affected are Air New Zealand NZ 202 from Brisbane to Christchurch, Air New Zealand NZ 146 from Brisbane to Auckland and Qantas QF 135 from Brisbane to Christchurch.

Australia's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young today declared the international terminal a venue of concern. Australian health officials are working with their New Zealand counterparts to provide information about the bubble breach.

"Anyone who was in the terminal between 9.45am and midday on Thursday, 29 April 2021, should monitor their symptoms and get tested immediately if they feel unwell," Young said.

"Staff who came into contact with this case have been placed into quarantine."

Once the breach was identified, both the man and his travel partner were tested for Covid-19.

The man's initial test was equivocal, meaning it was neither positive nor negative. Further testing revealed he is positive.

Meanwhile, the other passenger has tested negative for the virus.

Serology testing is underway to determine if the confirmed case is historical.