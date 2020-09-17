TODAY |

Man, 51, charged with punching boy who filmed brawl at Sydney football match

Source:  1 NEWS

A 51-year-old man has been charged for allegedly punching a teenage boy during a wild brawl at a football match.

Tony Patrulovsk is accused of slugging the teen, who was filming as a fight broke out in an under-18s game in Sydney. Source: Nine

It's alleged Tony Patrulovsk took exception to the 13-year-old filming as fighting broke out during an under-18s match in South Sydney in late July.

The boy's footage appears to show Patrulovsk spotting him filming before he approaches and appears to hit him.

The young victim received cuts and fell to the ground.

Patrulovsk is charged with assault and intimidation, and vowed to fight the charges when he appeared in court yesterday.

He faces a lifetime ban from playing if found guilty of assault. 

