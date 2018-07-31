 

Man, 25, who planned Brisbane Molotov cocktail suicide attack to spend at least 13 years in jail

Associated Press
An extremist who planned a suicide attack with Molotov cocktails in Australia after he was prevented from flying to Syria to fight was sentenced by an Australian judge today to 17 years in prison.

Agim Kruezi, 25, had pleaded guilty in the Queensland state Supreme Court to preparing for an incursion into a foreign state and preparing for a terrorist act.

It is illegal under Australian law for an Australian citizen to fight in a foreign country except for a state military force.

Kruezi was sentenced to 17 years and four months in prison, with a non-parole period of 13 years.

Justice Rosalyn Atkinson found he had not rejected the violent, extremist views that led him to buying materials to create Molotov cocktails to unleash an attack.

"You remain a serious risk to the public," Atkinson said.

She ruled Kruezi wanted to create "death or destruction" in Australia and was motivated by a religious duty.

Kruezi's bid to travel to Syria to fight with al-Qaida-affiliated Jabhat Al Nusrah in March 2014 was blocked by officials at Brisbane Airport.
He turned his focus to an attack on home soil after his passport was canceled.

He was arrested in a police raid at his home in Logan, south of Brisbane, in September 2014 after buying 10 liters (2.6 gallons) of gasoline in a jerry can.

Prosecutor Lincoln Crowley told the court Kruezi was planning "to kill random, innocent people in a public place and ultimately die as a martyr in that attack."

A molotov cocktail being thrown during a riot
A molotov cocktail (file picture). Source: istock.com
1 NEWS | Associated Press
The head of Malaysia's civil aviation authority has stepped down after an investigation into missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 "showed lapses by the air traffic control centre in Kuala Lumpur," Reuters reports.

"It is with regret and after much thought and contemplation that I have decided to resign as the Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia effective 14 days from the date of the resignation notice which I have served today," Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said in a statement.

Read more: Four years after MH370 disappears, independent report finds 'intervention by a third party cannot be excluded'

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed.

But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location. And a second, private search by US company Ocean Infinity that finished earlier this year also found no sign of the wreckage.

Authorities also said it wasn’t the end of the matter as the wreckage is yet to be found. Source: Nine
1 NEWS
A man led police on a wild car chase in Christchurch this afternoon, after reports of a burglary sparked a pursuit.

The NZ Herald reports that police were alerted to look for a man driving a black Mazda after reports of a burglary at a Grafton St house shortly after 3pm.

Once located the man fled, refusing to pull over which led to police laying down road spikes.

Despite the spikes puncturing his tyres, the man continued, driving on roads busy with school traffic.

The NZ Herald reports that the chase was called off several times by police after the driver was seen driving on the wrong side of the road and going through red lights.

Eventually the chase ended in spectacular fashion, with two police cars blocking the man's vehicle from the front while two more cars rammed into him from the side and behind.

Police Sergeant Chris Barker told the NZ Herald that the man was Tasered and then arrested.

Nobody else was injured and there was only one occupant in the car.

Police pursuit Christchurch. Source: SUPPLIED
