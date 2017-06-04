Man, 24, arrested in Manchester attack investigation after car seizure causes evacuation

Police investigating the Manchester Arena suicide bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man after seizing a car deemed significant to the investigation.

The man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of offenses contrary to the Terrorism Act after police cordoned off an area in southern Manchester visited by the bomber, Salman Abedi.

A bomb-disposal team was called out and the car was removed.

As a precaution, people were being evacuated from the nearby Ronald McDonald House, which offers accommodation for families with children who are being treated in the hospital.

The man was the 17th person detained in connection with the May 22 attack that killed 22.

Eleven remain in custody.

Meanwhile, a tribute concert has been held for victims of the Manchester attack.

The singer Robbie Williams performed for an audience of thousands at Etihad Stadium.

Concertgoers were defiant ahead of Friday evening's concert which was heavily policed.

Robbie Williams will also take part in the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, arranged by Ariana Grande.

Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars at the charity event being held two weeks after the suicide bombing at Grande's performance in the city.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.