 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Man, 24, arrested in Manchester attack investigation after car seizure causes evacuation

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police investigating the Manchester Arena suicide bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man after seizing a car deemed significant to the investigation.

Police cordoned off an area in Southern Manchester visited by suicide bomber, Salman Abedi.
Source: Associated Press

The man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of offenses contrary to the Terrorism Act after police cordoned off an area in southern Manchester visited by the bomber, Salman Abedi.

A bomb-disposal team was called out and the car was removed.

As a precaution, people were being evacuated from the nearby Ronald McDonald House, which offers accommodation for families with children who are being treated in the hospital. 

The man was the 17th person detained in connection with the May 22 attack that killed 22.

Eleven remain in custody.

Meanwhile, a tribute concert has been held for victims of the Manchester attack.

The singer Robbie Williams performed for an audience of thousands at Etihad Stadium.

Concertgoers were defiant ahead of Friday evening's concert which was heavily policed.

Robbie Williams will also take part in the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, arranged by Ariana Grande.

Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars at the charity event being held two weeks after the suicide bombing at Grande's performance in the city.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

TVNZ1 will show Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert live on Monday morning from 5.55am-9.30am.

The concert is being put on to raise money for those affected by a suicide bombing that left 22 people dead.
Source: BBC

Related

UK and Europe

00:52
Police investigating last week's suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert have seized a car in what they're calling a significant development.

Ariana Grande surprises Manchester attack victim, just hours after Prince William paid the young fan a visit
02:28
Fourteen people are now being questioned in relation to the attack, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Manchester Ronald McDonald house evacuated as precaution after police make 'significant development' into concert attack

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

00:30
2
This was scary. Team USA's skipper playing hardball at a crucial moment of this big race on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Video: 'Hold, hold, hold!' Jimmy Spithill threatens to T-Bone Team NZ in frightening game of chicken, as Burling blinks first

00:51
3
A former nurse has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of eight nursing home residents in Ontario.

'I would feel that red surge' – Canadian nurse's chilling confession to police after murdering her patients

00:30
4
Moments after setting up Vince Aso the Canes skipper got in on the scoring cartwheeling over the try-line in the 69th minute.

Watch: Hurricanes star TJ Perenara toys with Force, pulls out ridiculous backyard footy skills in Canes blowout

00:31
5
Bryn Gatland with his Dad Warren Gatland. Provincial Barbarians v British and Irish Lions. Rugby Union. Whangarei, New Zealand. Saturday 3 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Watch: Proud Lions dad Warren Gatland thrilled with son Bryn's performance

00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ