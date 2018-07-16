Man, 19, in custody after mother and two children die after incident at Perth home

Police will continue to comb a "complex and horrific" crime scene for clues as to how three people died after an incident at a home in Perth.

A 19-year-old man remains in custody assisting police with their inquiries after being arrested at Ellenbrook.

No charges have yet been laid, police say.

A male and a female were found dead inside the home and another female was found critically injured in the backyard but died on the way to hospital, police say.

WAtoday reports those dead are a mother and her two children.

A woman who lives in a neighbouring property told WAtoday she believes "a family from New Zealand with primary school-aged children lives at the home".

Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel told reporters in Perth on Sunday, a senior homicide squad investigating officer had said it was "potentially the most horrific crime scene he has ever been called to".

Mr Steel said it could take days for the scene to be processed and he had limited details to release.

"It is a very complex and I would say horrific crime scene. It will take us some time to process, and that could be days," he said.

"It's a crime that I know will send shock waves throughout the community of Western Australia.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the family involved, for their extended family and for those first responders who were forced to attend what was a horrific crime scene."