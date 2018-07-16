Man, 19, charged with murders of eight-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and their mother after incident at Perth home

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murders of an eight-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and their mother at a house in a Perth suburb.

Western Australia Police say the man will appear before Midland Magistrates Court today to face three murder charges.

Police today released the ages of the family. The mother was 48.

The boy and his mother were found dead inside the home and the teenage girl was found critically injured in the backyard but died on the way to hospital, police say.

Police were initially called about 1.30am on Sunday to a convenience store on The Broadway before they went to the home.



A woman who lives in a neighbouring property told WAtoday she believes "a family from New Zealand with primary school-aged children lives at the home".

Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel told reporters in Perth on Sunday, a senior homicide squad investigating officer had said it was "potentially the most horrific crime scene he has ever been called to".

Mr Steel said it could take days for the scene to be processed.

"It is a very complex and I would say horrific crime scene. It will take us some time to process, and that could be days," he said.

"It's a crime that I know will send shock waves throughout the community of Western Australia.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the family involved, for their extended family and for those first responders who were forced to attend what was a horrific crime scene."