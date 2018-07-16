 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Man, 19, charged with murders of eight-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and their mother after incident at Perth home

share

Source:

AAP

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murders of an eight-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and their mother at a house in a Perth suburb.

Western Australia Police say the man will appear before Midland Magistrates Court today to face three murder charges.

Police today released the ages of the family. The mother was 48.

A senior police officer described it as potentially the most horrific scene he’d ever been called to.
Source: Breakfast

The boy and his mother were found dead inside the home and the teenage girl was found critically injured in the backyard but died on the way to hospital, police say.

Police were initially called about 1.30am on Sunday to a convenience store on The Broadway before they went to the home.

A woman who lives in a neighbouring property told WAtoday she believes "a family from New Zealand with primary school-aged children lives at the home".

Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel told reporters in Perth on Sunday, a senior homicide squad investigating officer had said it was "potentially the most horrific crime scene he has ever been called to".

Mr Steel said it could take days for the scene to be processed.

"It is a very complex and I would say horrific crime scene. It will take us some time to process, and that could be days," he said.

"It's a crime that I know will send shock waves throughout the community of Western Australia.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the family involved, for their extended family and for those first responders who were forced to attend what was a horrific crime scene."

Police were initially called about 1.30am (locat time) on Sunday to a convenience store on The Broadway before they went to the home. Both are still being processed as crime scenes.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Demetrius Pairama

Woman charged over killing of 17-year-old in Auckland's Mangere

2
Police car generic.

Person seriously injured after car collides with train in Bay of Plenty

00:25
3
A senior police officer described it as potentially the most horrific scene he’d ever been called to.

Man, 19, charged with murders of eight-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and their mother after incident at Perth home

4
Elon Musk lashed out at Thai football team rescue diver Vern Unsworth on Twitter.

Elon Musk lashes out at Thai rescue diver, calls him a 'pedo' and says he'll prove his submarine was viable

00:50
5
Heavy downpours left farmlands covered in water as the rain caused numerous slips in other parts of the country.

Watch: Aerial video shows the extent of flooding at Clevedon near Auckland yesterday

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

New Zealand's defence strategy risks wrath of China - Simon Bridges

The National Party leader is ringing alarm bells about NZ's relations with two world super powers - America and China.

Police car generic.

Person seriously injured after car collides with train in Bay of Plenty

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it was foggy at the time of the crash.

Demetrius Pairama

Woman charged over killing of 17-year-old in Auckland's Mangere

Demetrius Pairama was found dead at a vacant property on Buckland Road last Sunday.

00:50
Heavy downpours left farmlands covered in water as the rain caused numerous slips in other parts of the country.

Watch: Aerial video shows the extent of flooding at Clevedon near Auckland yesterday

The Wairoa River rose about 3.9m, according to Auckland Council monitoring stations.

00:25
A senior police officer described it as potentially the most horrific scene he’d ever been called to.

Man, 19, charged with murders of eight-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and their mother after incident at Perth home

A woman who lives in a neighbouring property told WAtoday she believes "a family from New Zealand with primary school-aged children lives at the home".