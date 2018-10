A 102-year-old man in a Sydney aged-care facility has been charged with indecently assaulting a 94-year-old woman resident.



Police were called to the Bupa Queens Park facility in Waverley after reports the centenarian indecently assaulted the woman about 12.30pm on Tuesday.



He was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with aggravated indecent assault.



He was granted conditional police bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on November 20.