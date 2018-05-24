Mamma mia! - 100 Neapolitan pizza makers set world record with 7.15 metre fried pizza

One hundred Neapolitan pizza makers made a new world record today for a fried pizza - 7.15 metres long.

The traditional Neapolitan "fried" pizza is a circular closed pizza with cheese and other ingredients inside.

After rolling out the dough, the pizzamakers in Naples put the ingredients inside, closed it back up and dip the filled dough in a long vat of boiling oil.

The effort took hours.

The "pizzaioli" used 83 kilos of flour, 50 kilos of mozzarella cheese, 15 kilos of ricotta cheese, seven kilos of tomato sauce, 15 kilos of small pieces of lard, known as "ciccioli" and some basil leaves and pepper.