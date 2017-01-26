 

'Mama! Mama!' Children scream as worst wildfire outbreak in Chile's history wipes out homes, stock, 180,000ha of land

Associated Press

Animals stocks have been killed, hundreds have lost their homes and hundreds of thousands of hectares have been razed to the ground in the worst wildfires in Chile's history.

More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.
Source: Associated Press

"We tried to defend our home, but the flames were too big and we had to run out," one woman said, standing next to a charred brick wall that's just about all that remains of the house.

She and her brothers work as fruit packers. But she fears that after missing a week of work to try to save their home and livestock, they may have lost their jobs too.

Residents in the town of Pumanque, in the hard-hit south-central region of O'Higgins, have lost most of their belongings and their very livelihood to some of the worst wildfires ever seen in Chile.

The fires have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares of forest and forced the government to seek international aid.

Agriculture Minister Carlos Furche said Spain, Peru and Mexico were sending help to fight the wave of fires that have been fed by a prolonged drought and temperatures that have topped 40 degrees Celcius.

Hardest-hit is the south-central region of O'Higgins, where fires have destroyed homes, pasture and livestock, with ranchers releasing animals to avoid the oncoming flames.

The government has declared a state of emergency in the area.

Smoke from the fires has shrouded various cities, including the capital of Santiago.

Chile's National Forestry Corporation said there were 129 wildfires raging across the country on Saturday. The number dropped slightly to 108 on Sunday.

