Malta wants prehistoric shark tooth Sir David Attenborough gifted to Prince George back

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Malta wants back a prehistoric giant shark’s tooth gifted to Prince George by naturalist Sir David Attenborough saying it belongs on display in the island it was discovered.

Sir David Attenborough gifted Prince George a tooth from a giant shark. Source: Kensington Royal/Twitter

Kensington Palace announced the gift in the weekend, saying the tooth from a giant shark was given to the seven-year-old prince when Sir David attended a private viewing of his latest environmental documentary with members of the Royal Family.

Maltese Culture Minister Jose Herrera said the tooth should be in a local museum and promised to "set the ball rolling" to get it back, the Times of Malta reported.

The tooth, carcharocles megalodon, was found by Sir David during a family holiday to Malta in the 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone and is believed to be 23 million years old.

The megalodon was estimated to reach up to 18 metres long, while the largest confirmed Great White shark just under six and a half metres long. The megalodon was estimated to weigh as much as 100,000 kilogrammes compared with 3500 kilogrammes for the largest Great White.

