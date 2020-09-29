Malta wants prehistoric shark tooth Sir David Attenborough gifted to Prince George back

Malta wants back a prehistoric giant shark’s tooth gifted to Prince George by naturalist Sir David Attenborough saying it belongs on display in the island it was discovered.

Sir David Attenborough gifted Prince George a tooth from a giant shark. Source: Kensington Royal/Twitter

Kensington Palace announced the gift in the weekend, saying the tooth from a giant shark was given to the seven-year-old prince when Sir David attended a private viewing of his latest environmental documentary with members of the Royal Family.

Maltese Culture Minister Jose Herrera said the tooth should be in a local museum and promised to "set the ball rolling" to get it back, the Times of Malta reported.

The tooth, carcharocles megalodon, was found by Sir David during a family holiday to Malta in the 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone and is believed to be 23 million years old.