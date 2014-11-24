TODAY |

'Malicious' cyber attack may be responsible for Australia's Nine Network experiencing 'technical issues'

Source:  AAP

The Nine Network is scrambling to fix "technical issues" that have plagued its weekend programming.

The Australian broadcaster's Weekend Today show did not air in its usual Sunday timeslot of 7am to 1pm, and viewers were unable to tune into its panel show Sunday Sport.

Nine Entertainment, the owner of the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers, has confirmed it is responding to "technical issues".

"At this stage, we are working through the impacts across the network and will provide an update as we resolve the systems," a spokesman told AAP.

Its National Rugby League coverage, 6pm news bulletins and Sunday evening schedule including 60 Minutes and Married At First Sight will go ahead as planned, Nine says.

An anonymous source has told Reuters that management informed staff that it suspects a "malicious" cyber attack is responsible for the technical issues.

The Australian Financial Review, another Nine-owned outlet, reports the suspected attack also disrupted publishing operations at its Sydney headquarters.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said the situation was "serious" and called for more investigation into the origin of the problems.

"These are very concerning reports," he told reporters.

"What we're hearing about here is a serious, and sophisticated, targeted attack on a media organisation."

World
Australia
Television
Media
