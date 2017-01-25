Malia Obama attends Standing Rock pipeline protest at Sundance Film Festival

The oldest daughter of former US president Barack Obama has reportedly attended a protest against the proposed Dakota Access pipeline which could damage the drinking water of Native Americans.



18-year-old Malia Obama was part of the protest at the Sundance Film Festival in the US state of Utah, the San Jose Mercury News newspaper and website Democracy Now report.



Actress Shailene Woodley - who has been a fierce critic of the pipeline, even getting arrested at past protests - praised Obama for showing up.



"It was amazing to see Malia," she told Democracy Now.



"To witness a human being and a woman coming in to her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who's willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to.



"Because she recognises, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn't participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children."



The proposed pipeline is being opposed over fears it would damage Native American cultural sites and the water from a river near Native American land.



While still in office, Barack Obama halted the project until an alternate route could be found.

