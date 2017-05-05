Malcolm Turnbull in New York ahead of much anticipated meeting with Donald Trump

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull been busy in Manhattan ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.



Mr Turnbull received a tour of the NYPD's state-of-the-art Joint Terrorism Taskforce and operations overnight.



The facility is about the size of an indoor basketball court and features hundreds of video screens linked to around 10,000 law enforcement, government and private video cameras across New York.

Mr Turnbull then walked several blocks on public streets, surrounded by a ring of Secret Service officers, to a meeting with Admiral Harry Harris, commander of US Pacific Command.



It will be the security nerve centre for Mr Trump's New York visit today during his scheduled meeting with Mr Turnbull at a Manhattan hotel.

