 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Malaysian Government approves new search for missing airliner MH370

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Malaysian government has approved a new attempt to find the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in the Indian Ocean, the transport minister said today.

The case remains unsolved as families hold on to the hope of getting answers about the fate of the 239 passengers on board.

Source: 1 NEWS

A U.S.-based company early this week dispatched the search vessel Seabed Constructor to look for debris in the southern Indian Ocean, 3 ½ years after the Boeing 777 disappeared on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 227 passengers and 12 crew.

The governments of Malaysia, China and Australia called off the 1,046-day official search on Jan. 17 last year without solving the mystery.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau's final report on the search conceded that authorities were no closer to knowing the reasons for the plane's disappearance, or its exact location.

"The basis of the offer from Ocean Infinity is based on 'no cure, no fee,'" Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said Saturday. It means that payment will be made only if the company finds the wreckage.

"That means they are willing to search the area of 25,000 square kilometers pointed out by the expert group near the Australian waters," he said.

However, he said, "I don't want to give too much hope ... to the (next of kin)." He said his government was committed to continue with the search.

He did not offer other details.

Ocean Infinity said in this week's statement that the vessel, which left the South African port of Durban on Tuesday, was taking advantage of favorable weather to move toward "the vicinity of the possible search zone."

Related

Accidents

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Woman dies on board Jetstar flight from Rarotonga to Auckland

2
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter expecting second child

00:28
3
The Black Caps' skipper notched his 10th ODI ton at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps claim first ODI after rain brings Pakistan's misery to an end

00:29
4
Strong winds and high tide sent waves crashing onto the road towards Eastbourne today.

The storm by numbers: Which areas got the most rain and the strongest winds

00:17
5
Two planes collided on the ground at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Raw video: Passengers scream in terror as two planes collide at Canadian airport

02:03
The drilling ship and a team of international scientists are between expeditions to our biggest fault line.

High-tech research ship in New Zealand to learn more about country's most dangerous fault line

The vessel is currently docked in Christchurch between expeditions to discover more about The Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

01:33
Brando Yelavich drove from Hahei to Thames in his state army truck, picking up sand to help locals fight flooding.

'You need sandbags, give me a yell!' - Young Kiwi braves storm-hit Coromandel roads to help locals fight flooding

Brando Yelavich, aka "Wildboy" documented his journey.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Possibility of heavy rain may dampen clean-up efforts across western Bay of Plenty and southern Coromandel

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand caused disruptions this morning.

03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 