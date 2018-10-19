 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Malaysian ex-Deputy PM charged with abuse of power, corruption and money laundering

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Crime and Justice

Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister has been charged with abuse of power, corruption and money laundering involving millions of dollars in another graft investigation against the leaders ousted in shock election results earlier this year.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi now leads the opposition after his party was ousted in May’s general elections. He was brought to court today, a day after he was detained by the anti-graft agency. He pleaded not guilty to eight counts of abusing his power, ten counts of criminal breach of trust and 27 counts of money laundering.

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife also were charged with graft after the elections.

Dozens of supporters from Zahid’s United Malays National Organisation rallied outside the court, slamming the charges as politically motivated.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi waves as he walks into Kuala Lumpur High Court. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:30
The stunning admission comes after a turbulent week for Mr Ross and the National Party.
Jami-Lee Ross admits having two affairs, one with an MP
2
Shark bite to man's surfboard at Baylys Beach.
Man seriously injured in shark attack at Northland beach
3
Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson.
Photos: Jacinda Ardern the moment, one-year-ago, Winston Peters decided to go with Labour
4
luxury white cruise ship shot at angle at water level on a clear day.
Aussie man accused of trying to throw partner off cruise ship while at sea
5
Mr Wallis described his brother Nick as “larger than life” and said he “genuinely loved what he did”.
Brother pays tribute to 'effervescent, larger than life' pilot Nick Wallis, killed in Wanaka helicopter crash
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Unknown couple on GoPro camera discovered on Great Barrier Reef

Internet search underway to find owners of GoPro camera lost at sea five years ago

Farmer fined $200k after farm worker died using tractor
The eclipsed moon will appear a deep red during the celestial event which will be visible in southern parts of the country.

Fake 'moon' using huge space mirror could be launched over China by 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped into the eatery for a hands-on tour.

Prince Harry reveals mental health struggles, tells Sydney group it took 18 months to find someone to talk to