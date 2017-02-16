Malaysian cops arrest fourth person over death of North Korean leader's half brother

Malaysian police have announced the arrest of a fourth suspect, a North Korean, in the death of the half brother of the North Korean leader.

A police statement says the man identified as Ri Jong Chol was arrested today in Selangor near Kuala Lumpur.

Two women, one of them Indonesian and the other traveling on a Vietnamese passport, and a boyfriend of one of them, have been arrested earlier on suspicion of involvement in the death of Kim Jong Nam.