Malaysian Airlines flight forced to land at Melbourne Airport after man tries to enter cockpit

A Malaysian Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Melbourne Airport after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit.

Flight MH128 left Melbourne airport at 11:11pm before landing again at 11:47pm.

Malaysian Airlines have confirmed the incident.

"The operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit," the airline said in a statement obtained by 9 News.

Military vehicles and emergency services are reportedly on the tarmac.