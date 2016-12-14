TODAY |

Malaysia open to proposals to resume MH370 hunt, five years on

Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents

Malaysia's transport minister said the government is open to new proposals from US technology firm Ocean Infinity or any other companies to resume the hunt for Flight 370, as families of passengers marked the fifth anniversary of the jet's mysterious disappearance.

The plane vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, including Christchurch father Paul Weeks.

Ocean Infinity mounted a "no cure, no fee" search for the plane in the southern Indian Ocean in January 2018 that ended in May without any clue on where it could have crashed.

But the company's CEO, Oliver Plunkett, said in a video shown at the public remembrance event at a mall near Kuala Lumpur that the company hopes to resume the hunt with better technology it obtained in the past year.

The Ocean Infinity mission came a year after an official search by Malaysia, Australia and China ended in futility.

Plunkett said his company has better technology now after successfully locating an Argentinian submarine in November, a year after it went missing. He said the firm is still reviewing all possible data on Flight 370 and thinking about how it can revive its failed mission.

"We haven't given up hope. ... We hope we can continue the search in due course," Plunkett said.

Two New Zealanders are among the passengers onboard a missing Malaysian Airlines plane. Source: 1 NEWS

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said it's been frustrating that the two searches failed to produce any clues and that he "welcomes credible leads and also concrete proposals to resume the search."

He told reporters the government is "waiting for specific proposals, in particular from Ocean Infinity." He brushed off suggestions of offering rewards to find the plane, but said the government is willing to discuss proposals from any companies prepared to resume the search.

"There must be a proposal from a specific company ... we cannot just be out there without credible leads. That's the most practical thing to do," Loke said.

The plane vanished on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Confirmed debris that washed ashore in the western Indian Ocean helped narrow the search area where Ocean Infinity focused, but it failed to uncover any evidence.

A Malaysian-led independent investigation report released last July showed lapses in the government's response and raised the possibility of "intervention by a third party."

Not a single piece of wreckage has been found by the operation so far. Source: 1 NEWS

Investigators, however, said the cause of the disappearance cannot be determined until the wreckage and the plane's black boxes are found. The report reiterated Malaysia's assertion that the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications.

But it said there was no evidence of abnormal behavior or stress in the two pilots that could lead them to hijack the plane. All the other passengers were also cleared by police and had no pilot training.

Voice 370, a support group for next-of-kin, expressed hope that the new government that won a general election in May last year will do more to encourage search missions and seek new clues.

The group's spokeswoman, Grace Nathan, urged the government to set aside up to $70 million — the amount it agreed to pay Ocean Infinity had it found the plane — to encourage exploration companies to take on "no cure, no fee" missions so that Flight 370's passengers will not have died in vain.

"For everything that Uncle Paul was, he would not want everybody ruining their chance for a happy life because of him. He'd want us to keep going." Source: Seven Sharp

"It is a wound that cannot heal" if there is no closure, Nathan said.

Another family member, K.S. Narendran of India, said the burden is on Malaysia's government to be proactive and not wait for credible evidence to fall on its lap. He said there has been no government effort to find more debris on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands, where scattered pieces of the Boeing 777 have been found.

Two of three pieces of debris confirmed to be from the plane were on public display for the first time at the remembrance event, where family members lit candles and sang songs in tribute to their loved ones.

Relatives and supporters wore light blue T-shirts that read, "It's not history, it's the future. Fly safely," as they reminded the government that the mystery must be solved to ensure aviation safety.

A man writes a condolence message during a Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.
Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand
2
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
3
Letterbox (file picture).
'It's too horrible' - decapitated baby goat left in Morrinsville woman's mailbox
4
Some of the images of discoloured water coming out of the taps in Napier during 2018, sent to 1 NEWS by frustrated residents.
Napier City Council rules out compensation for brown tap water as survey suggests most residents are still unhappy with chlorination
5
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Inherited knowledge passed through animal cultures major part of survival - study

One dead, one badly hurt in serious crash near Rotorua
01:05
SpaceX needs to nail the debut of its crew Dragon capsule before putting people on board later this year.

America's new SpaceX crew capsule rockets toward International Space Station
Eagle River, Alaska musher Tom Schonberger's lead dogs trot along Fourth Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska. The world's foremost sled dog race kicks off its 47th running this weekend on Saturday, March 2, 2019, as organizers and competitors strive to push past a punishing two years for the image of the sport. Some of the drama has been resolved for Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race.

Alaskan Iditarod dog sled race draws long time critics among big crowds