 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Makeshift memorial for murdered Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon vandalised with 'offensive' graffiti

share

Source:

AAP

A makeshift memorial for murdered comedian Eurydice Dixon has been vandalised with "offensive" graffiti ahead of today's planned vigil.

Eurydice Dixon.

Eurydice Dixon.

Source: Supplied

Police say paint markings were found at the site of the memorial in Princes Park in Carlton during routine patrols about 3.50am today.

A number of items were seized from the scene and the dog squad has been through the area, with the investigation ongoing.

Fire crews used high-pressure hoses to remove the offensive graffiti, painted next to the formal tributes in the park.

Vigil organiser, Megan Bridger-Darling was at a loss for words.

"There is a level of anger ... in this city already. And for this to happen, on the day of her memorial, is absolutely galling, and insulting and deeply, deeply offensive," she told Nine Network.

Victorian senator Derryn Hinch said the vandalism was "obscene on so many different levels".

"Whoever did it, I hope they are found, identified, caught, charged and sent to jail. I really feel that," he told Seven Network.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said whoever did it is an "idiot".

"So much so, they will be bragging to their mates about it. Only morons behave like this. Responsibility needs to be taken and needs to be called out," she told the Seven Network.

It comes as thousands of men and women are due to hold vigils across the country in tribute to Ms Dixon, five days after the 22-year-old's body was discovered on Princes Park soccer field at Carlton North, prompting an outpouring of grief and anger about violence against women.

"We all should be able to walk home, whenever we want, wherever we want, and assume we will make it home safe," the organisers of Monday night's Reclaim Princes Park vigil posted on Facebook.

"Our bodies are not there for taking. It is not up to us to keep ourselves safe when we know it's up to men to choose not to inflict violence upon us."

Vigils are expected in Melbourne and regional Victoria, as well as Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and Launceston.

Ms Dixon was raped and killed on her way home from a comedy show at the Highlander Bar in the CBD on Tuesday night.

She reportedly sent her boyfriend a message saying "I'm almost home safe", but never made it.

The City of Melbourne, state government and police are expected to meet on Monday to discuss community safety following the incident.

Last week Jaymes Todd, 19, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates' Court charged with rape and murder.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Two 24-hour strikes will be held in July, after the union rejected a payment of $2000, and pay rise.

Live stream: Will nurses take strike action? Watch as union announce decision in Wellington

00:17
2
The footage shows two students fighting, before others become involved.

'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

03:29
3
New Zealand Nurses Organisation manger Cee Payne says they hope DHB's new employment offer out today is a "clear pay boost".

Nurses union says they have 'strongly rejected' latest pay offer from DHB, with strikes still possible


01:02
4
Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

Red cards don't always ruin a contest and what else we learned from All Blacks' second Test against France

00:24
5
The wife of More FM radio host Simon Barnett is now two weeks into radiation therapy, following brain surgery.

Simon Barnett's wife Jodi 'responding really well' after two weeks of radiation therapy for malignant brain tumour


00:17
The footage shows two students fighting, before others become involved.

'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

The email from a "concerned parent" says the fight began over an alleged stolen bike.


23:03
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

'Pray the gay away' – Homosexual conversion therapy happening in NZ

Three gay men spoke to TVNZ1's Sunday about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and the programme went undercover to find people offering it.


00:13
The 28-year-old American seized control of the US Open with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.

Brooks Koepka wins US Open, makes history as first back-to-back champion since 1989

American becomes just the third man since 1945 to achieve the feat.


MetService's thunderstorm outlook for Monday June 18, with a rain radar image from about 9.10am.

Taranaki, Auckland, BOP in firing line as thunderstorms move across the North Island from the west today

MetService warns a "small coastal tornado" is even possible in Taranaki.

Concept of having headache after global party. Close up low-angle photo of empty green transparent beer bottles lying on nappy beige carpet, guy with nausea sitting on sofa in ob blurred background

Dunedin man unwittingly rents house to 14-year-old on Airbnb, who trashes it in 'out of control underage party'

About 100 young teenagers were dispersed by police on Saturday night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 