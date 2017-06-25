'Make the planet great again' – Macron teams up with Schwarzenegger in climate jab at Trump

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger says the environment shouldn't be a partisan issue.

The actor-turned-Republican politician told reporters in Paris yesterday that he had a "wonderful" one-hour meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Schwarzenegger says he and Macron, a centrist, discussed climate change.

"We all breathe the same," he said after Macron saw him to the steps of the presidential Elysee Palace.

He also posted a video to Twitter of the pair vowing to 'make the planet great again' in a thinly veiled attack on US President Donald Trump.

Schwarzenegger has publicly sparred with US President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican and "Apprentice" host who is withdrawing the US from a global climate accord reached in Paris and taken jabs at Schwarzenegger's TV ratings.

Before leaving the Elysee, the former Hollywood star went back up the palace steps to give first lady Brigitte Macron a kiss on the cheek.