Majority of America and Republican Party disagree with Trump 'no matter what word he uses,' says US Senator

Associated Press

Senator Dick Durbin says he stands behind every word he said regarding his meeting with President Donald Trump last week.

Senator Dick Durbin said the majority of America wants a "strong, stable immigration policy".
Source: Associated Press

Durbin spoke today after an event in Chicago to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Gale Community Academy.

Durbin said the majority of America and the majority of the Republican Party will disagree with Trump "no matter what word he uses."

He said the majority of America wants a "strong, stable immigration policy that is just and keeps us safe."

"But also leaves the door open for the legacy of this country, which is diversity stronger than many countries on Earth". 

Trump stands accused of using "shithole" to describe African countries during an immigration meeting with a bipartisan group of six senators. Durbin was the only Democrat at Thursday's meeting.

The president, in the meeting, also questioned the need to admit more Haitians to the US, according to people who were briefed on the conversation but were not authorized to describe the meeting publicly.

When asked why some Republican senators said they didn't hear Trump make those comments, Durbin responded, "they know better."

