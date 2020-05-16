Major US department store chain J.C. Penney plunged into bankruptcy due to Covid-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled American department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer in the US to meet that fate.

As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company said it will be closing some of its stores and will disclose details and timing in the coming weeks.



It operates 850 stores and it has nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received NZ$1.5 billion in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.