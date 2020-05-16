TODAY |

Major US department store chain J.C. Penney plunged into bankruptcy due to Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled American department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer in the US to meet that fate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 118-year-old company will be forced to close a number of its 846 stores. Source: 1 NEWS

As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company said it will be closing some of its stores and will disclose details and timing in the coming weeks.

It operates 850 stores and it has nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received NZ$1.5 billion in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.

J.C. Penney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Plenty of other retailers are expected to follow.

World
North America
Business
Coronavirus Pandemic
