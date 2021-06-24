Major rescue underway as apartments collapse in Miami

A major rescue effort is underway in Miami after a 13-storey apartment building partially collapsed.

It's not yet know if there are any casualties or injuries.

Multiple police and fire departments have been called in from right across the city, are coming through the rubble in search of anyone who may have been trapped.

An evacuation is also underway for the remaining residents still inside.

The residential apartment building is located in a small beachside town, a short distance north of Miami Beach.

Built in 1981, the building has more than 130 units.

It's not yet known what caused the building to splinter apart.

An apartment building in Miami has partially collapsed. Source: Associated Press

The incident occurred around 2am local time.