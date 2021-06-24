TODAY |

Major rescue underway as apartments collapse in Miami

Source:  1 NEWS

A major rescue effort is underway in Miami after a 13-storey apartment building partially collapsed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Emergency services combing through the wreckage to free anyone who may be trapped. Source: Associated Press

It's not yet know if there are any casualties or injuries. 

Multiple police and fire departments have been called in from right across the city, are coming through the rubble in search of anyone who may have been trapped. 

An evacuation is also underway for the remaining residents still inside. 

The residential apartment building is located in a small beachside town, a short distance north of Miami Beach. 

Built in 1981, the building has more than 130 units. 

It's not yet known what caused the building to splinter apart. 

An apartment building in Miami has partially collapsed. Source: Associated Press

The incident occurred around 2am local time. 


World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Prisoners, staff to get $1.3 million Government payout over Waikeria riot
2
Kiwi cricket fan amazed abuse complaint in NZ led to Southampton fans' removal
3
Gang associate drowned in New Plymouth stream he used to escape police
4
Over $44 million worth of meth seized by police in Auckland
5
Major rescue underway as apartments collapse in Miami
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Chicago couple shot in cold blood after minor car crash

Three new Queensland Covid-19 cases linked to flight crew
00:27

Peruvian news anchor shaken by earthquake during live interview

Scott Morrison fires back at UNESCO about Great Barrier Reef