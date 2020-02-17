TODAY |

Major flooding as severe weather batters Samoa; weather warnings issued

Source:  1 NEWS

Schools have been closed in Samoa as severe weather batters the island nation, with warnings of flying objects and uprooted trees during the storm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Schools have been closed as a major storm batters the region, with fears it could escalate into a tropical cyclone. Source: Supplied

Heavy rain and strong winds are lashing the region due to a broad low pressure system.

Videos show rushing brown water flooding the streets, pushing debris with force.

People are warned to drive carefully and pay attention to the weather conditions, including making sure they don't try and cross fords or bridges when it's dangerous.

There are fears that as well as flooding, the storm could uproot trees and send objects flying, according to Samoa's meteorology division.

"Damaging gusty winds, torrential rain and damaging heavy swells" are forecast from this evening into tomorrow.

All government-operated schools are closed temporarily due to the storm, the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture says. 

It's expected they'll be able to reopen on Thursday.

The storm has a "low potential" of developing into a tropical cyclone during the next 24 to 48 hours.

World
Pacific Islands
Weather News
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Muay Thai referee praised for diving to canvas to catch head of knocked out fighter
2
Holden to shut down across NZ and Australia, resulting in hundreds of job losses
3
NIWA catches giant squid and glow-in-the-dark sharks
4
Auckland police officer killed in serious crash identified as six-year veteran
5
Corrections told to apologise to prisoner who didn't receive pain medication for conditions
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:52

Thermal imaging technology used in mission to find wildlife displaced in Australia bushfires
00:26

Star-studded bushfire relief concert draws tens of thousands to Sydney stadium

Woman charged with importing illegal bear bile crystals into New Zealand

New restrictions in China's Hubei province amid coronavirus outbreak