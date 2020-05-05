The Maowusu Desert, one of the four major deserts in China, has vanished from the map of northwest China's Shaanxi Province as 93.24 per cent of the desertificated land has been turned green, according to the provincial forestry bureau.

The desert, located on the border between the Yulin City and the Ordos City of north China's Inner Mongolia Region, covers an area of 42,200 square kilometers. It used to be a complete desert with no trees or farmland.

The city of Yulin, at the southern edge of the Maowusu Desert, were forced to move southward three times due to the invasion by sand and sandstorms.

From 1959 onward, local people started to plant trees to curb the invasion by sandstorms. Years of efforts have extended the green part to 400 kilometres northward.

"By saying that the desert has disappeared in the map, we mean the desertificated land has gone. If we continue our efforts, the remaining around 30,000 hectares area with shifting sand dune and semi-fixed sandy area will all disappear," said Dang Shuangren, head of the Shaanxi Provincial Forestry Bureau.

At a pinus sylvestris growing base in the Baijie Town of Hengshan District, Yulin City, the over 3,000 hectares of land, which used to be covered by yellow sand, has now turned green.

"This tree was planted the earliest in this forest, in 2004. It was only as tall as this, 15 centimetres. Now you can see how thick it is now. I can hardly clasp it with two arms linked," said Hu Zhiqiang, deputy head of the Forestry Bureau of Hengshan District, Yulin City.

Forest cover rate was only 0.9 per cent in Yulin in the 1950s, but now it has reached 33 per cent.

In Dingbian County, villagers are making full efforts to plant trees to make up the time lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They plan to plant the modified samplings on 400 hectares of sandy land before the end of May.

The county has explored a comprehensive development path integrating desertification control with tourism, sampling cultivation and livestock breeding through the "company plus farmer plus base" mode. The forest and grass cover rate has risen to 29.2 per cent at present from only 0.5 per cent in the 1950s.

"Now one mu can produce more than 1,000 kilograms' food grains. Previously, it only produced 100 to 150 kilograms. The per capita income was only 200 (NZ$46.8) to 300 yuan (NZ$70.29) in the past, but now it is more than 30,000 yuan (NZ$7030.72)," said Shi Guangyin, Party secretary of the Shilisha Village, Dingbian County.

Enterprises are encouraged to plant trees, which can not only offset ecological compensation fees, but also trade in carbon emission targets.

A total of 41 state-owned and private enterprises in Yulin City claimed to have planted trees on 33,369 hectares in the first quarter of 2020.

"Carbon emission targets of energy enterprises are approved by the country. When we finish the forestation project, it will be assessed by a third party. The final assessment data could be converted into carbon emission target, thus offseting our carbon emission target," said Quan Guoqiang, deputy general manger of Yulin Mining Group Co., Ltd.

"There is also an ecological compensation. For example, if we invest 11 million yuan (NZ$2.5 million) this year, the 11 million yuan will be reduced in the ecological compensation fee.