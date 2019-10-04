TODAY |

Mahatma Gandhi's ashes stolen on 150th anniversary of his birth

1 NEWS
More From
World
Asia

Mahatma Gandhi ashes have been stolen and photos of him defaced on what would have been his 150th birthday.

The caretaker of the Mandaldeep Tiwari memorial for the Indian independence leader in central India has described the act as "shameful".

Gandhi ashes have been kept there since he was assassinated by a Hindu extremist in 1948.

Thieves stole his ashes and wrote "traitor" in green paint across photographs of him, BBC reports.

"I opened the gate of the Bhawan early in the morning because it was Gandhi's birthday.  When I returned I found the mortal remains of Gandhi missing and his poster defaced," Mr Tiwari told the BBC.

Police in Rewa said they are investigating this "on the grounds of actions prejudicial to national integration and potential breach of peace."

Mahatma Ghandi. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
2
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
3
Steve Hansen tells reporter, 'assume what you like' about Brodie Retallick's fitness
4
Measles outbreak: Auckland father's kiss of near death
5
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Bernie Sanders to be at Democratic debate following heart procedure
00:23

Four people killed in knife attack by employee at Paris police headquarters

Teen shot in Hong Kong protests charged as a ban on masks is being considered

01:44

Australia's top scientists reveal cutting edge robots