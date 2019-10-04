Mahatma Gandhi's ashes stolen on 150th anniversary of his birth

Mahatma Gandhi ashes have been stolen and photos of him defaced on what would have been his 150th birthday.

The caretaker of the Mandaldeep Tiwari memorial for the Indian independence leader in central India has described the act as "shameful".

Gandhi ashes have been kept there since he was assassinated by a Hindu extremist in 1948.

Thieves stole his ashes and wrote "traitor" in green paint across photographs of him, BBC reports.

"I opened the gate of the Bhawan early in the morning because it was Gandhi's birthday. When I returned I found the mortal remains of Gandhi missing and his poster defaced," Mr Tiwari told the BBC.