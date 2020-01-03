Magpie filmed imitating sound of sirens in bushfire-ravaged NSW

A magpie has been filmed imitating the sound of an emergency vehicle's siren as deadly bushfires continue to burn in Australia's southeast coast.

The footage posted on social media shows the bird mimicking the noise on the front gate of a property in Newcastle.

The widely shared video was shot as firefighters battle more than 200 fires in New South Wales and in the neighbouring state of Victoria.

Blazes have also been burning in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.