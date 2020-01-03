TODAY |

Magpie filmed imitating sound of sirens in bushfire-ravaged NSW

Source:  Associated Press

A magpie has been filmed imitating the sound of an emergency vehicle's siren as deadly bushfires continue to burn in Australia's southeast coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A magpie has been filmed imitating the sound of an emergency vehicle's siren as deadly bushfires continue to burn in Australia's southeast. Source: APTN

The footage posted on social media shows the bird mimicking the noise on the front gate of a property in Newcastle.

The widely shared video was shot as firefighters battle more than 200 fires in New South Wales and in the neighbouring state of Victoria.

Blazes have also been burning in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.

In total 17 people have been killed, more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed and about 5 million hectares of land has burned since September.

World
Australia
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:57
Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams
2
Heart-breaking image shows 19-month-old son of Aussie firefighter who died receiving dad's bravery medal
3
Police confirm identities of man and woman found dead at Auckland property
4
Aussie PM awkwardly grabs reluctant woman's hand while visiting NSW town devastated by fires
5
Watch: Bay Dreams descends into chaos after wild brawl erupts amongst festival-goers
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:23

Three women investigated for fire at German zoo that killed more than 30 animals
00:15

Despite late batting collapse, Melbourne manage to scrape BBL win against Thunder

US to ban most flavoured e-cigarettes popular with underage teens
04:20

Second person dies in Victoria's bushfires as state of disaster is declared