TODAY |

Magnitude 8.0 earthquake strikes Amazon jungle in Peru

Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters
Central and South America

A powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck a remote part of the Amazon jungle in Peru yesterday, collapsing buildings and knocking out power to some areas but causing only one reported death.

The quake struck at 2:41 a.m. and was centered in a vast nature preserve 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of the small town of Yurimaguas.

Helping limit damage was the earthquake's depth, at 70 miles (114 kilometers) below the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Earthquakes that are close to the surface generally cause more destruction.

President Martín Vizcarra called for calm before traveling to the zone with members of his cabinet to survey the damage.

He said first reports indicate a bridge had collapsed and several homes and roads had been affected.

"It's a quake that was felt throughout the Peruvian jungle," said Vizcarra, who was scheduled to host a regional summit Sunday in the capital with the presidents of Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador.

Ricardo Seijas, chief of the National Emergency Operations Center, said one person died when a rock fell on a house in the Huarango district.

A preliminary survey by authorities found that six people were injured and 27 homes damaged across seven provinces. Three schools, three hospitals and two churches were also affected.

In Yurimaguas, a bridge and several old houses collapsed, and the electricity was cut, according to the National Emergency Operations Center.

Images circulating on social media showed residents in several parts of the country panicked as the quake shook buildings.

The quake also awoke people in Lima, who ran out of their homes in fear.

"It was a really long quake," said Maria Brito, who lives on the fifth floor of an apartment building in the capital. "It could've been worse, and luckily it's over."

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific's so-called Ring of Fire.

On August 15, 2007, a similarly sized quake struck near Lima, killing more than 500 people.

In this photo provided by Firefighters of Peru, people pass in front destroyed wall in Yurimaguas Peru, Sunday, May 26, 2019. A powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck the Amazon jungle in north-central Peru early Sunday, the U.S. Geological survey reported, collapsing buildings and knocking out power to some areas. (Firefighters of Peru via AP)
Destroyed wall in Yurimagus, Peru. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:16
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
2
Blood sample positive with syphilis
Public warned as Auckland faces a syphilis outbreak
3
Woman found dead in Melbourne park after horrific bashing
4
Samiuela Anania Tupou, 21, who was shot in South Auckland.
Police name 'fun-loving, hard-working young man' killed in South Auckland park shooting
5
Tottenham and Liverpool supporters are making their way to Madrid for a once-in-a-lifetime game.
Diehard Kiwi football fans to fly 20,000km for Champions League history - with no guarantee of a match ticket
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Nepal's record-setting Everest guide returns a hero
00:40
More than 200 quakes have been detected by geoscientists this week in the Bay Of Plenty area with 22 earthquakes of magnitude three or greater occurring in the last 24 hours.

Swarm of almost 200 earthquakes on White Island

Photo Gallery: From Elton to Elle, the best images of Cannes

Pope Francis compares abortion to 'hiring a hitman' in passionate denouncement