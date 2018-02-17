Magnitude 7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake shook south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital, and setting off quake alert systems.

Crowds of people gathered on central Reforma Avenue in Mexico City as the ground shook.

People walk down the centre of a street in the Roma neighbourhood after an earthquake shook Mexico City after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico. Source: Associated Press

The US Geological Survey put the quake's preliminary magnitude at 7.2 and said its epicenter was 53 kilometres northeast of Pinotepa in Oaxaca state. It had a depth of 24 kilometres.

The epicenter is a rural area of western Oaxaca state near the Pacific coast and the border with Guerrero state.

The Oaxaca state civil protection agency said via Twitter that it was monitoring the coastline.