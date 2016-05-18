Magnitude 6 Earthquake strikes off the coast of Ecuador

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck off the coast of Ecuador in the same area where a deadly tremor left hundreds dead last year.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has struck Ecuador. Source: Supplied

President Lenin Moreno said there were no immediate reports of victims or major damages from the quake, which struck shortly after 6am this morning and was felt in 12 provinces across the country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, with a depth of 25 kilometres, was centred around the town of San Vicente.

More than 600 people were killed and thousands more injured when a 7.8 magnitude quake struck along Ecuador's Pacific coast in April 2016.