Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off Chilean coast

Associated Press
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake has shaken the coast of Chile, swaying buildings in the capital of Santiago. There are no immediate reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey says the quake hit at 10.57am local time and was centred 66 kilometres west-southwest of the city of Constitucion. The epicentre was 16.5 kilometres below the surface.

Chile's national emergency agency says the quake was felt across a broad swath of the central and south of the country.

The USGS initially calculated the magnitude at 7.2.

