Magnitude-6.4 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Lombok island

A Jordanian immigrant could face the death penalty after a Texas jury convicted him of killing his daughter's American husband and an Iranian women's rights activist in what prosecutors described as "honour killings."

Prosecutors say Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan was enraged when Nesreen Irsan left home to marry a Christian and convert to Christianity, so he orchestrated the killings of his son-in-law and his daughter's close friend who had encouraged the marriage.

"Honour and shame, that's what this is all about," special prosecutor Anna Emmons told jurors.

"You heard him say honour is a big deal to him. And the only way to clean that honour is to kill."

Mr Irsan's trial in Houston lasted five weeks, but jurors deliberated for just 35 minutes Friday before convicting him in the deaths of Coty Beavers and Gelareh Bagherzadeh, according to the Houston Chronicle. A sentencing hearing was set to begin today.

Mr Irsan faces life in prison or the death penalty.

Mr Irsan testified that his daughter caused his family pain after running away to marry Mr Beavers, and that Ms Bagherzadeh had encouraged the union.

Nesreen Irsan testified that her father forbade her from dating Christians. She said she went to court to obtain a protective order to stop her family from harassing her after she moved in with Mr Beavers.

Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan acknowledged that he violated the protective order by continuing to call his daughter and drive near Mr Beavers' home. But he said he was concerned his daughter was on drugs and making bad decisions.

Among the nearly 100 witnesses in the trial was Mr Irsan's wife, Shmou Alrawabdeh, who testified last week that her conservative Muslim husband believed he had to kill Mr Beavers to restore his honour.

She told the jury that Mr Irsan sneaked into Mr Beavers' apartment and shot him to death.

Ms Alrawabdeh was also charged in the case, but she pleaded guilty to a lesser kidnapping charge in exchange for testifying against Mr Irsan.