Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits near Japanese city of Miyazaki

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck near Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.

The agency says the earthquake struck at 8.48am (Japan time) today and had an epicentre 39 kilometres southeast of Miyazaki, a city of about 400,000.

The earthquake had a depth of 23 kilometres.

The Japan Times reports that Kyushu Electric Power Co. says no abnormalities were reported at the nearby Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture.