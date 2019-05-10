TODAY |

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits near Japanese city of Miyazaki

Associated Press
The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck near Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.

The agency says the earthquake struck at 8.48am (Japan time) today and had an epicentre 39 kilometres southeast of Miyazaki, a city of about 400,000.

The earthquake had a depth of 23 kilometres.

The Japan Times reports that Kyushu Electric Power Co. says no abnormalities were reported at the nearby Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The Times also reports that nation's weather agency did not issue a tsunami warning.

Source: USGS
