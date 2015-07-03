Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes eastern Iran following last month's deadly tremor

Iran's state TV is reporting a magnitude 6.1 earthquake has jolted a sparsely populated area in the country's southeast.

There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The US Geological Survey has put the magnitude at six.

The Friday quake jolted Hojedk town, about 1100 kilometres southeast of the capital Tehran.

The farming town has a population of 3000 and is frequently hit by quakes.

Last month, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck western Iran, killing 530 and injuring more than 9000 people.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake flattened the historic southern city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.