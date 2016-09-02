Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles Greece

Greek authorities say a strong earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.4 has struck off southern Greece but no injuries or damage have been reported.

(file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The Athens University's Geodynamic Institute says the undersea quake occurred at 0514GMT (8:14 a.m. local time) Monday off the southwestern tip of the Peloponnese. It had a depth of 10 kilometres.

Greece occupies one of the most earthquake-prone areas of the world, registering scores of quakes every day. Most are not even felt, and ones causing severe damage, or loss of life, are rare.