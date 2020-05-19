Magnitude 5.0 quake in southwestern China kills four, injures 23

A magnitude 5 earthquake in southwestern China has killed four people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Medical staff transfer an injured person after an earthquake in Qiaojia County of Zhaotong. Source: Associated Press

The temblor in Yunnan province’s Qiaojia county struck at 9:47pm Monday (local time) at a relatively shallow depth of eight kilometres.

The US Geological Survey listed the quake at 4.5 magnitude and a depth of 10 kilometres, while giving slightly different data on the time it struck and the location of the epicentre.

Such discrepancies are not unusual given the vast distances involved.

At least one house collapsed and residents said the shaking went on for several seconds. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, which lies in the eastern slope of the Tibetan plateau.

A 1976 earthquake centered in the northeastern city of Tangshan killed at least 250,000 people.