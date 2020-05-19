TODAY |

Magnitude 5.0 quake in southwestern China kills four, injures 23

Source:  Associated Press

A magnitude 5 earthquake in southwestern China has killed four people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Medical staff transfer an injured person after an earthquake in Qiaojia County of Zhaotong. Source: Associated Press

The temblor in Yunnan province’s Qiaojia county struck at 9:47pm Monday (local time) at a relatively shallow depth of eight kilometres.

The US Geological Survey listed the quake at 4.5 magnitude and a depth of 10 kilometres, while giving slightly different data on the time it struck and the location of the epicentre.

Such discrepancies are not unusual given the vast distances involved.

At least one house collapsed and residents said the shaking went on for several seconds. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, which lies in the eastern slope of the Tibetan plateau.

A 1976 earthquake centered in the northeastern city of Tangshan killed at least 250,000 people.

China’s worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people

World
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sixteen arrested, including Mongrel Mob leader, in massive police raid across Hawke's Bay
2
Teenage girl dies after getting stuck in rip along with three others at Auckland beach
3
Māori woman living in Auckland's plush Ponsonby targeted by neighbour with vicious racist letter - 'You are not liked and not welcomed here'
4
Tourism industry pushes for one-off public holiday to boost economy - and the Government is considering it
5
No new Covid-19 diagnoses in NZ over past 24 hours, but four 'historic' cases added
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Donald Trump says he's taking unproven malaria drug in case he gets Covid-19
00:22

France links 70 new Covid-19 cases to schools one week after reopening

00:42

WHO bows to calls from countries for independent virus probe
00:29

First human trial of Covid-19 vaccine in US showing encouraging results