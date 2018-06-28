Magistrate says man accused of murdering Australian teen whose body was found in barrel should get bail

A man accused of harbouring alleged body-in-a-barrel murderer Zlatko Sikorsky in a Queensland unit will be granted bail.

Police are hunting for Zlatko Sikorsky after the disappearance of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby. Source: Brisbane Police

Joseph Geiger, 38, has been charged with being an accessory to the murder of Brisbane schoolgirl Larissa Beilby after allegedly allowing Sikorsky into his Sunshine Coast rental, where a 28-hour siege unfolded from Friday.

Maroochydore magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said Geiger should be granted bail as there was no evidence suggesting he was involved in Larissa's death.

Mr McLaughlin said at a court hearing today Geiger did not pose a threat to the community as a "petty" criminal despite a past domestic violence conviction.

However, he labelled Geiger's claim he didn't know Sikorsky was wanted by police as "fanciful" and "laughable".

Mr McLaughlin adjourned his decision to Friday for Geiger's accommodation to be confirmed.

Sikorsky has been accused of murdering 16-year-old Brisbane girl Larissa whose body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute last week.