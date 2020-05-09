Magician Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy dies from Covid-19, aged 75

Magician Roy Horn, made famous while working as part of the two-man show Siegfried and Roy, has died from Covid-19 aged 75.
Variety reports that Mr Horn died in Las Vegas on Friday, local time (overnight NZT).
His long-time partner Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement that "today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,
"From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world.
"There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."
The pair performed in venues around the world for decades after starting in Las Vegas in 1976, including a 14-year stint at the Mirage starting in 1989.
They were famous for incorporating live animals into their routines, including white tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars and even an elephant.