Magician Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy dies from Covid-19, aged 75

Magician Roy Horn, made famous while working as part of the two-man show Siegfried and Roy, has died from Covid-19 aged 75.

Magicians Siegfried Fischbacher, right, and Roy Horn with one of their white tigers in an un-dated publicity photo. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Variety reports that Mr Horn died in Las Vegas on Friday, local time (overnight NZT).

His long-time partner Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement that "today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,

"From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world.

"There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn (right) in 2015. Source: Getty

The pair performed in venues around the world for decades after starting in Las Vegas in 1976, including a 14-year stint at the Mirage starting in 1989.

They were famous for incorporating live animals into their routines, including white tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars and even an elephant.

