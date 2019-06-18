Magician feared dead after escape act in India's Hooghly River goes horribly wrong

An Indian magician is feared to have drowned after one of his stunts went horribly wrong.

Indian divers in Kolkata are searching for the body of Chanchal Lahiri, 42, also known by his stage name Mandrake.

He went missing on Sunday around 12pm (local time) after a ferry dropped him off on the Hooghly River.

When he got there he tied his legs and arms with chains and ropes, hoped inside a small, padlocked cage and was lowered by a crane into the water.

According to the Guardian Mr Lahiri told the crowd, "If I can open it up then it will be magic, but if I can’t it will be tragic."

He was imitating an act made famous by escape artist Harry Houdini.

Sumit Kharbanda, president of the Indian Brotherhood of Magicians in Delhi told the Guardian Mr Lahiri he had performed the same same successfully many times before.

There were no back-ups in case the stunt didn’t go to plan, local police said.